WATCH: Trooper, firefighter rescue 10-year-old boy trapped in water by dam up north

ALPENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A trooper and an off-duty firefighter rescued a 10-year-old boy after he got caught in the current of a dam in Northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police say troopers were called to Four Mile Dam in Alpena County around 5:40 p.m. on August 11 for reports of a swimmer in distress.

When troopers arrived, they saw the 10-year-old boy was being held by the dam’s current and was hanging onto the structure.

Michigan State Police say one trooper got a ResQ Disc and personal flotation device from the patrol vehicle and threw the disc to the boy.

According to troopers, off-duty Wilson Township Firefighter Christopher Kinsey used the trooper’s personal flotation device to swim out to the 10-year-old and helped bring him to shore.

Michigan State Police shared a video of the rescue on Twitter.

Troopers say the boy was assessed by paramedics before going home.

