WATCH: Michigan officials and climate justice advocates call for investment in clean transportation

LANSING, Mich. — Today, State Representative Julie Brixie and Ingham County Commissioner Derrell Slaughter joined business leaders and environmental and public health advocates for a virtual press conference to call for strong federal investments in clean transportation infrastructure and highlight the benefits of electric buses. This event, which is part of a series occurring across the country as the U.S. Congress and the Biden administration consider broad infrastructure proposals and was hosted by Moms Clean Air Force Michigan.

Transportation accounts for almost a third of all U.S. emissions and is the single largest source of climate-harming carbon pollution in the U.S. Investments in clean transportation are essential to meeting our nation’s climate goals, reducing air pollution, improving public health, achieving environmental justice, and spurring the economy. The electric school buses currently operating in Lansing and Oxford have already improved air quality and saved the school districts money on fuel costs. Bold federal investments to tackle the climate crisis, which 71 percent [filesforprogress.org] of the public supports, can spur the advancement of such programs.

