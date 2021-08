(WSYM) — Dearborn police officers arrested a suspect who stole a police vehicle overnight.

According to police, it started when they responded to a business in the area of Outer Dr. and Pelham for a large fight in the parking lot.

While investigating, a suspect stole a marked patrol vehicle. Officers then chased the stolen vehicle to Beaumont Hospital where it hit a parked security vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries.