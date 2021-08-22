WATCH: Community members, law enforcement pay respects to Sgt. Ryan Proxmire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan came together to say goodbye to Sgt. Ryan Proxmire on Sunday.

Community members and law enforcement gathered to honor Sgt. Proxmire with a procession and memorial service.

Sgt. Proxmire served with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office for nine years.

Sgt. Proxmire passed away after being shot during a pursuit in Kalamazoo County last weekend.

You can watch the full procession and memorial service below.

You can support Sergeant Proxmire's family by donating through the Collin Rose Memorial Foundation to the "Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund."

You can also pre-order a T-shirt for $12 through the Forever Strong Memorial Foundation. One hundred percent of proceeds go to the family.

