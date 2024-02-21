Warm winters 'crippling' for Michigan ice fishing industry

JENISON, Mich. — Every year, Chad Timmer takes a gamble.

With orders for ice fishing supplies due in the spring, the owner of the Outdoorsmen Pro Shop in Jenison crosses his fingers for freezing cold come winter. The risk is a reality in the unpredictable industry.

For the past two years, the weather in Michigan has failed him, badly.

"It's just been crippling," Timmer said, estimating five total days of safe ice in West Michigan this season. "Historically horrible."

FOX 17

On New Year's Day, ice covered only 0.35% of the surface area of the Great Lakes, the lowest on record for the date, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory (GLERL).

This year isn't an anomaly, either. Since record-keeping began in 1973, researchers have documented a steady decline in peak coverage, around a drop of 5% every decade.

FOX 17

"We've had to diversify," said Timmer, noting that big-box stores have also cut into revenue. "There's a lot of things changing in the world, and retail is dying."

In the "eleventh hour" of ice fishing season, before the pro shop shifts into its spring inventory, only one aisle is dedicated to augurs, shanties and other wintry tackle.

It's likely to return to storage and "collect a birthday." Timmer says, "That's not what we want."

FOX 17

When the temperature refuses to drop in the winter, the shop pivots and profits off steelhead fishing, considering the minimal ice coverage. During the pandemic, though, the DNR didn't stock the trophy fish, leading to low numbers this year: a "double dip" of bad.

"Roll the dice and guess what's going to happen in the next ice season," Timmer said.

FOX 17

For the sake of the Outdoorsmen, a new season — and its annual spring sale — is right around the corner.

"We're really thankful for our local support," Timmer said.

The 47th annual Spring Sale will take place at the Outdoorsmen Pro Shop on Saturday, March 2.