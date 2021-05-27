'War is coming,' said Michigan man arrested in Capitol riot

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man is the ninth person from Michigan charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anthony Puma is accused of breaking into the Capitol through a window and encouraging others at the mob scene.

The 49-year-old Brownstown Township resident was released on bond Thursday and told to report to court in Washington.

The FBI says Puma threatened violence on social media and expressed support for President Donald Trump.

A day before the riot, Puma said, “Tomorrow is the big day. ... War is coming.”

Puma is charged with obstruction of Congress and other crimes.