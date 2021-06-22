Watch
Walgreens offering $25 store credit to customers who receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Copyright Getty Images | Joe Raedle
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 22, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. — Starting June 22, Walgreens will give its customers $25 in Walgreens cash rewards if they receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The money can be used for in-store purchases and will be available through June 26.

Here is what customers need to know:

  • Once you get your vaccine at Walgreens, the cash reward will be available instantly for myWalgreens account holders. For anyone who signs up for myWalgreens, the reward will be available that same day within a few hours.
  • If you don’t have a myWalgreens account, or do not wish to create an account, you can opt to receive a $25 Walgreens gift card by calling 1-866-614-7029. Gift cards may take up to 14 days to receive.
  • Parents or guardians of eligible adolescents ages 12-15 who get the vaccine will be eligible for a $25 Walgreens gift card reward on their behalf

This new incentive is in support of President Joe Biden's National Month of Action.

