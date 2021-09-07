Visitor at Presque Isle Park in Marquette falls from cliff, dies

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A visitor fell from a cliff and died at a park in the Upper Peninsula, police said.

The death occurred Monday at Presque Isle Park in Marquette.

“The investigation is ongoing at this time, but preliminary information suggests that the victim fell while descending the cliff to take photographs,” Marquette police said.

The victim was found in Lake Superior near shore. Efforts to save the man were unsuccessful.

At least two other people have died this summer from accidental falls at parks in the Upper Peninsula.

