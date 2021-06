DETROIT, MI — Joel Magee of America's Toy Scout is hosting a four-day vintage toy buying show! The event will be held from June 7 to June 10 at two hotels:

June 7-8, Monday-Tuesday, Courtyard by Marriott, 17200 North Laurel Park Drive, Livonia

June 9-10, Wednesday-Thursday, Courtyard by Marriott, 1525 East Maple Road, Troy

The show will run daily from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and curbside contactless appointments are available. Parking for the show and admission is free.