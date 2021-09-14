Watch
Vintage steel grating pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction

WXYZ, 2021
Posted at 11:22 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 11:22:49-04

(WSYM) — The Mackinac Bridge is once again auctioning off vintage steel deck grating from the bridge.

The pieces are about 5 1/2 feet x 38 feet and five inches deep.

There are five pieces up for bidding, with the bids in the hundreds of dollars as of Tuesday morning.

Click here for more information.

