WMU grad works in the Marvel Universe for show 'WandaVision'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Being a part of a production like Marvel Studios' "WandaVision" is a dream come true for many in the film making business, and a reality for one Western Michigan University grad.

It has been about 18 years since Scott Jacobs attended Western Michigan University (WMU) for its theatre program.

He's done a lot since then, but he partially credits his start in the industry to the WMU campus.

Jacobs recently wrapped on one of his favorite projects yet, and he said it's determination that helped him reach his dreams.

"WandaVision, it just has a really special place in my heart, because it was Marvel," said Scott Jacobs, a 2nd Assistant Editor for Marvel Studios' "WandaVision".

Originally from Chicago, Scott Jacobs attended WMU for its theatre program knowing that once he graduated, he wanted to pursue a career in the film industry.

After a lot of hard work, networking and working on many other projects, he started work with Marvel Studios last February right as the pandemic hit.

"It's a culmination of hard work and determination. You know, I really had no idea that I would ever get the opportunity, but I hoped," said Jacobs.

Marvel Studios halted production for about a month and then got right back to it.

Jacobs said he started working from home, and thanks to technology that was made possible.

"It impacted us in the same way that it impacted the entire industry. I was just extremely grateful to have been on a project that was willing and able to continue," said Jacobs.

Jacobs worked as a 2nd assistant editor, specifically editing the "previously-on" segments in episodes two, six and the finale.

"As assistants, we are in charge of making sure that the materials are getting from all the different departments when it comes times to finish the projects. Just organizing everything and making sure that everybody is happy, and that the show is moving forward. It is an integral part of the process," said Jacobs.

The most challenging part being working on multiple episodes at once, especially as they got released and would hear feedback from the audience.

For those looking to get into the industry, he said New York and L.A. are the places to be and networking is key.

"It makes me proud that I was able to make something and give Western Michigan another notch on your belt for all successes that they have with their alumni. It’s pretty cool to be part of that, and I would just say, you know, follow your dreams if if making movies or TV and really something that you want to do, then do it, let anything hold you back," said Jacobs.

Jacobs said he was recently promoted to 1st Assistant Editor and is still working with Marvel Studios for at least another year.

While he is working his way up to an editor position, he said he is happy he started from the bottom knowing how important all of the other positions are as well.