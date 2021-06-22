Victim allegedly shot & killed by son in Brighton was 21-year veteran Canton police officer

CANTON, Mich. — The Canton Police Department is mourning the loss of an officer who was allegedly killed by his 18-year-old son on Monday night.

Edward Jagst, 48, was a 21-year veteran of the department and was an active patrol officer who worked in several units. He was also a school resource officer at the Plymouth Canton Educational Park.

“Officer Jagst was a remarkable man who was strong in his faith, and was a truly loving husband and father,” Police Chad Baugh said in a release. “He was a shining example of love and service, and our Canton Police family, past and present, consider ourselves fortunate to have known him. Our hearts go out to the Jagst family at this time of tragedy."

Neighbors in Brighton were concerned and surprised as police shut down their street, and marked off a home in crime tape. Police say the home is where an 18-year-old son, shot and killed his father.

Police got called to the home around 10:30 a.m., where they found a middle-aged man dead.

Officers said the victim's daughter called police and said her brother killed her dad and was going to kill himself.

The son had already left the scene in his car, and police called him on the phone. They were able to convince him to pull over roughly 3 miles away from the house.

“No police chase, no pursuit, everything was done cordially," Chief Bradford said. "He told us where he was going to be and we were able to get him to pull over and take him into custody without issues.”

Police say they recovered a weapon but haven’t said who the weapon belongs to. They’re still combing over evidence, trying to learn more.

Police said they do not have a motive as the suspect didn't make any statements.