Vice President JD Vance coming to Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. — Vice President JD Vance is making his way to Michigan this week.

According to a press release from the White House, Vance and Kelly Loeffler, the Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, will travel to Bay City on Friday, March 14.

Together, they plan to tour Vantage Plastics, a plastics manufacturer.

According to the release, they will then highlight America’s industrial resurgence.

