Vehicle crashes into Lansing home, causes gas leak

LANSING, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized following a vehicle crashing into a house that led to a gas leak.

It happened on Monday, August 27th around 11:15am on the 500 block of South Pennsylvania.

The Lansing Fire Department tell us that a vehicle crashed into the home, also hitting a gas meter which officials could hear once they got to the scene.

They were able to turn the gas off.

We’re told that one person was in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital.

Gas was found inside the house, and was successfully ventilated.

The Lansing Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

