IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. — The prescribed burn that resulted in a wildfire in northeast Michigan is now 45% contained, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

We’re told the fire, which started in Iosco County, is currently active across 5,781 acres of land.

So far, no injuries were reported and no structures have sustained damage, the USDA tells us.

Authorities say firefighters will continue monitoring areas where possible sparks may occur as warm, dry weather persists.