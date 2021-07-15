U-Michigan loses court decision over withholding pay details

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge has ordered the University of Michigan to fill a public records request and release pay information for employees in an office dedicated to diversity and equal opportunity.

Judge Elizabeth Gleicher says public disclosure of pay, bonuses and overtime fits the goal of the state's open records law.

The Mackinac Center for Public Policy sued the university after officials wouldn’t disclose all compensation details for employees in the Office of Institutional Equity.

The university cited privacy exceptions and other reasons for withholding details about overtime and bonuses.

Gleicher at the Court of Claims says those defenses don't fit.