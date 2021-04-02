U-M Board of Regents encourages Weiser to resign, removes him from committees

(WSYM) — The University of Michigan Board of Regents held a special meeting on Friday morning, voting to encourage member Ron Weiser to resign after controversial comments made at a GOP dinner.

Weiser, the Michigan GOP chair, made the comments last month which some found to be sexist and incite violence against officials. He's since apologized, but there is public outcry calling for his resignation.

During a speech, Weiser called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, AG Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson "three witches" that the GOP needs to defeat in 2022.

Weiser also stated voting or assassination was the only way to remove two current Republican congressmen who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump – Reps. Fred Upton and Peter Meijer.

He's served on the board since 2016.

The board voted 5-0-1, encouraging Weiser to resign, but he said he would not.

"I agree with part of the resolution and accept responsibility for what I said. I apologize. However, I will not resign and will not be canceled, for what was said at a private Republican Party event," Weiser said in response.

Board President Denise Ilitch then removed Weiser from his positions on the finance committee and UM Dearborn committee.

The remarks drew condemnation from Whitmer and others. Weiser also released a statement after, but stopped short of an apology at the time. He then later issued a statement apologizing.

His new statement reads as follows:

In an increasingly vitriolic political environment, we should all do better to treat each other with respect, myself included. I fell short of that the other night. I apologize to those I offended for the flippant analogy about three women who are elected officials and for the off-hand comments about two other leaders. I have never advocated for violence and never will. While I will always fight for the people and policies I believe in, I pledge to be part of a respectful political dialogue going forward.

Chairman Ron Weiser