Two woman and three children safe, after man allegedly shot near them in Eaton Co.

EATON COUNTY, Mich. — Two women and three children are safe following an alleged shooting that took place in Eaton County.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that the shooting happened around 1:30 pm on April 22 on the 800 block of N. Cochran Rd, in Roxand Township.

Officials say that a woman reported that she had been shot at.

It was later found that she was with three children and another woman.

We’re told that a man, who was known to both the women, had allegedly pointed a gun at them, and then fired multiple times near them outside of the home.

It was also reported that the man allegedly tried to run all five of the victims off the road before the reported shooting.

Sheriff’s Deputies were able to arrest the suspect.

They say that a semi-automatic firearm and several spent casings were found at the scene.

The suspect has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Grand Ledge.

No one was hurt.

No other information is available at this time.

