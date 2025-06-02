Two teens hospitalized following shooting in Lansing, no threat to public according to officials

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway following a shooting that sent two teens to the hospital.

The Lansing Police Department tells us that around 3:30 a.m. On Monday, June 2, two 17-year-old males walked into the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Here's what happens when you call 911

We’re told that this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

This case is still under investigation.

Officers are asking the public if they know anything about this case to call the Lansing Police Department.

