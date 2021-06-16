Watch
NewsState

Actions

Two men sought for alleged catalytic converter thefts

items.[0].image.alt
Montcalm County Central Dispatch
catalytic converter theft3.png
catalytic converter theft2.png
catalytic converter theft1.png
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 06:50:32-04

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Two men were caught stealing two catalytic converters from vehicles on Fenwick Road near Grow Road this afternoon, according to Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

We’re told the men took off when someone watching the property discovered them and snapped several photos (see the image viewer above).

The men drove northeast through a field toward South Grow Road on a red quad with blue padding on the rear, according to dispatchers.

Those with information in connection to the incident are asked to call Michigan State Police at 989-352-8444.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lansing Mayoral Debate 480x360

Downtown - Old Town - REO Town

FOX 47 partners with City Pulse for live mayoral debate