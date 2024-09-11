Two guns seized following traffic stop in Ingham County

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An investigation is underway after two guns were seized during a traffic stop.
The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle on Willoughby Road near Long Blvd. in Delhi Township for having no license plate around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Officials say they found a loaded AR15-style rifle with a magazine in the back in plain view.
Investigators also say they found a second loaded handgun inside the vehicle.
An 18-year-old Lansing man was arrested.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.
