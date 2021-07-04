Two Fenton teens seriously injured in Mecosta County ATV crash

SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Authorities responded to an ATV crash that occurred in Sheridan Township late this morning, according to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told two Fenton teens, aged 13 and 14, rode together on the vehicle when the ATV crashed into a barn in the area of 30th Avenue and Arthur Road.

The sheriff’s office says neither of the two riders were wearing helmets, adding both were ejected and hospitalized with significant injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.