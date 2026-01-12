Two drivers hit cows on Alaiedon Township road, one hospitalized with minor injuries

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. — An investigation is underway after two drivers hit cows that had wandered into the roadway on Okemos Road and Harper Road in Alaiedon Township early Monday morning.

That’s according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene around 6:45 a.m. after receiving reports of the crashes involving livestock in the road.

A 66-year-old Mason woman driving northbound hit a cow and a calf.

The woman was not hurt.

We’re then told that an 81-year-old Holt woman driving southbound hit the deceased cow.

The impact caused her vehicle to flip and land on its roof in a ditch alongside the road.

The Mason Fire Department was able to get the vehicle back on its wheels and get the woman out, who was take to the hospital with minor injuries.

The roadway remained closed for around one hour before reopening to traffic.

The Mason Police Department and Ingham County Animal Control assisted with the incident.

No other information is available at the time.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.