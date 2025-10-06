Two dead following weekend motorcycle crash in Hillsdale Co.

PITTSFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that happening Saturday afternoon in Pittsford Township after the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and lost control.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Jackson Post responded to the single-motorcycle crash on Meridian Road north of Beecher Road at approximately 3:52 p.m. on October 4.

A 59-year-old man from Manitou Beach was operating a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Meridian Road with a 60-year-old female passenger from Hudson, according to preliminary investigation and witness statements.

Witnesses reported the motorcycle attempted to pass another vehicle, crossing over the centerline. When the rider observed oncoming traffic, he swerved to avoid a collision and entered the ditch along the southbound lane. The motorcycle struck a hole and overturned, ejecting both occupants. Neither person was wearing a helmet.

Motorists stopped to render aid and began CPR and first aid until EMS arrived. Despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, both individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Several witnesses reported that prior to the crash, the motorcycle had been observed traveling at a high rate of speed, weaving between vehicles, and passing in no-passing zones. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Hudson Fire and EMS and the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.