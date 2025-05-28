LANSING, Mich. — In a press conference on Wednesday, when asked about pardoning the men convicted of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Trump said, "I'm gonna look at it."

WATCH: President Trump's full remark

Trump says he will 'look at' pardoning those convicted in Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

President Trump questioned the legitimacy of the initial trial, saying, "I did watch the trial. It looked to me like somewhat of a railroad job."

He said the men were drinking and said some "stupid things".

Fourteen men were charged, and nine men were convicted of the plot that took place on the eve of the 2020 election.

