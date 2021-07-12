Trucker who survived near-fatal wreck now home with family

ROCKFORD, Illinois — For the first time in nearly three weeks, 28-year-old trucker Paul Maksim woke up in the comfort of his own home. All three of his kids were by his side for the first time since he was rescued from a near-fatal crash.

From being on the scene the night of his wreck on US-31 in Norton Shores, to helping the Paul’s wife Courtney track down a guardian angel who kept him alert until first responders arrived, FOX 17 has covered his story closely.

Maksim suffered extensive injuries to his lower half after hydroplaning on the wet highway and crashing into an overpass June 23.

“I’m on bed rest for like three to four more weeks. And then I’m trying to get into a rehab place to start trying to walk again,” Maksim said on Zoom Sunday.

Being home in Rockford, Illinois is a great first step forward on what will be a long road to recovery.

Meanwhile he and his wife Courtney, by way of near tragedy, may have found a second home here in West Michigan and the Muskegon community they are beyond thankful for.

“I can't say enough thank yous,” Courtney said. “Just the amount of people who have come forward to help me build a ramp for my house or buy little medical items Paul needs, or just prayers and gift cards and just people encouraging me with their own stories of their tragic stories,” Courtney added.

“There are good endings to things, and I'm positive this will have a great ending because he's still here. He's gonna get back from himself. Pretty soon he's gonna be running again, it's just a matter of finding strength, he's got a lot of strength and I know he can do it,” she added.

If you would like to help the Maksim family, click here.

