Troopers: Situation ends peacefully after a man threatened to shoot a woman with a bow and arrow

CLARE, Mich. — Everyone is O.K. after troopers say a woman called 911 to report a man threatening to shoot her with a bow and arrow.

Michigan State Police Mount Pleasant Post received a felonious assault complaint on May 3.

According to troopers, a woman called and said a man was threatening to shoot her with a bow and arrow and was armed with a knife.

Troopers say she was able to escape the home and call the police.

Troopers took a 39-year-old Clare man into custody. The family told troopers they suspect was possibly having a mental health episode, and he was transported to Midland for evaluation.