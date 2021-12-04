Train rides, farm animals, decorations, and more. Check out these mid-Michigan Christmas tree farms

LANSING, Mich. — The holiday season is upon us and if you're still searching for the perfect Christmas tree there are a couple of farms in mid-Michigan where you can make some tree-mendous memories.

Tannenbaum Farms

Tannenbaum Farms in Mason is open and ready to get you into the holiday spirit.

"We pride ourselves on growing a high-quality Christmas tree and then also family experience to set off your Christmas holiday," owner Laurie Koelling said. "You could either take a wagon ride out and go to our bonfire and enjoy the concession cabin and go out and cut your own tree."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Nov. 2021 Tannenbaum Farms in Mason

You can pick up a saw and grab a cart and try to find the tree that's right for you on this 180-acre farm.

"We have a shaker that shakes out the inner dead needles and the grass so you're not taking that in your house. We wrap it up, so you can just take the tree and set it. We have a special tree stand where we draw a tapered hole on the bottom of the tree. You set it on that pin, cut the string, and the tree is up," Koelling said.

They also have pre-cut trees for those who don't want to cut their own but want the fresh tree experience.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Nov. 2021 Christmas trees at Tannenbaum Farms



"We sell primarily Fraser fir which is kind of the Cadillac of Christmas trees. They hold needles the best. They're soft, they're fragrant. And really is one of the fan favorites," Koelling said.

They also have concolor fir, balsam fir, blue spruce, Scotch pine and white pine.

"In general, like the spruce and pine, are about $5 a foot, Fraser for between $8 and $10 a-foot, and that all depends on height and quality of the tree," she said.

And inside their Christmas shop, you can find wreaths, themed trees and decorations made on the farm. It's also a little place to warm up for hot chocolate and cider.

Peacock Road Family Farm

If you love farm animals, train rides and creating family memories check out Peacock Road Family Farm in Laingsburg.

"My goal is to share a little bit of the farm life with folks that come out," owner Ed Carpenter said. "We really are in the business of making memories and renewing old ones. We have a great Santa Claus experience a big farm barnyard play area. We have a petting zoo with a lot of animals in it. So we have a lot more than just Christmas trees."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 Peacock Road Family Farm



The 180-acre farm has about 40,000 Christmas trees in the ground and sells about 2,000 a year.

"We have Douglas fir, we have Fraser, we've got Canaan and we have some spruce," Carpenter said.

Unfortunately, Christmas trees aren't immune to the pandemic issues. There's a national shortage and costs from labor to equipment and parts have gone up.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, Dec. 2021 Christmas trees at Peacock Road Family Farm



And Carpenter says they're a little short.

"It's like a perfect storm for several reasons. A few years ago, there were too many trees and farmers who were selling or trees below their costs. And so they quit planting trees. And now that's caught up with us. There was a drought about eight, 10 years ago. That killed a lot of the seedlings. And I think the main thing is people are going back to nature. They want live instead of artificial," he said.

But the farm does have a lot of beautiful trees this year. Carpenter says you might spend $5 more on a tree than you did last year.

"We tried to get somewhere around $10 a foot. So for six seven-foot trees, you're going to spend $60 to $65," Carpenter said.

They also have a Christmas shop where you can check out some cool holiday decorations.

