Tornadoes move through 4 Michigan counties leaving miles of damage

(WXYZ) — After severe storms rolled through southeast Michigan Saturday, many who live in Oakland, Macomb, Genesee and Huron counties are picking up the pieces.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in all three Michigan counties, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. The tornadoes mainly moved through Oakland County's White Lake area, western Genesee County, Macomb County's Armada Village and Port Austin in northern Huron County.

During a press conference Sunday afternoon in Armada – one of the hardest-hit areas – Macomb County officials stated that the National Weather Services was evaluating damage and confirmation of a tornado would come within the next 24 hours.

"They're pretty much certain it was (a tornado) based upon the radar patterns that they've seen. But they have to come on ground to make that determination," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel during the press briefing. "But for all intents and purposes, we are considering it to be a tornado that has ripped through here in Armada."

No deaths or injuries occurred in Armada after severe weather uprooted trees and nearly leveled buildings and homes in the area. After an evaluation of all four areas, officials reported one minor injury, which occurred in White Lake after multiple pine trees fell on top of a home.

Here’s a video of downtown Armada as the potential tornado rolled through. The National Weather Service will have to officially confirm, but local officials are pretty confident it was indeed a tornado.@wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/poOxYnbWWz — Brett Kast WXYZ (@brettkast) July 25, 2021

DTE Energy crews assessed damage and worked to restore power across southeast Michigan, with more than 130,000 without power. Officials also urge residents to remain cautious and stay away from downed wires and back yards as evaluations are done.

First responders and dispatchers in Armada were praised for their quick response to weather-related issues. Dispatchers were fielding hundreds of calls at the time.

"They didn't miss a beat," said Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham. "Whether it was a police issue, a fire issue, EMS – they got them to where they needed to be and they did an outstanding job."

Additionally, the State of Michigan and Oakland County have set up a temporary emergency center at White Lake Dublin Senior Center, 685 Union Lake Road to assist people displaced by the storm.

