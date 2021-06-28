LANSING, Mich. — Michelin has developed tips to keep families safe before traveling on the road during one of the busiest and deadliest holidays for traveling, July 4th. In addition, offering a tire recommendation that can perform well in all weather conditions.

July 4 Travel Tips:

Limit distractions Safe, focused driving is the key to getting from point A to point B safely. Limit passengers and activity inside the car and keep your eyes on the road and two hands on the wheel. Eating a snack, using your phone or attending to a child or pet in the back seat are all activities that should be done while safely pulled over.

Practice the 3-second rule Practicing safe following distance will help ensure enough time to safely recognize and react to a hazard in the road. A good rule of thumb is to allow three seconds of space between you and the car ahead. For example, watch the car ahead of you approach and pass a landmark, like a telephone pole. Start counting. If it takes you less than 3 seconds to reach the same landmark, you’re too close.

Practice Defensive Driving You can’t control other drivers on the road, but you can protect yourself by driving defensively. That means checking your mirrors frequently, scanning road conditions ahead, and generally being aware of your surroundings. If you see a vehicle driving dangerously, slow down, pull over or take the next exit to avoid it.

Give your car a once over Before hitting the road, it is best to give your car a quick examination to identify any problems ahead of your trip. While looking at your vehicle, you should examine to find any body damage, lighting concerns, problem signs (e.g. Check Engine Light), and any unusual smells.

Don’t forget your tires Tires are the only thing that connects your car to the road, which is why ensuring their safety with regular, proper tire maintenance is of the utmost importance. Check your tire inflation. The correct inflation can be found in your owner’s manual or on the driver's door jamb. Ensure your tires are not underinflated. Check your tread depth using just a penny. Place the penny with Lincoln’s head facing down into the grooves. If you can see all of Lincoln’s head, it’s time to get new tires. Look for a tire that performs well across road conditions and climates. For example, the Michelin CrossClimate 2 goes above and beyond traditional all-season tire technology to provide optimal grip and control across all weather conditions, stopping up to 50 feet shorter on wet roads and 16 feet shorter on dry roads than competitors.



