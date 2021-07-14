Tickets now on sale for Motor Bella at M1 Concourse

(WSYM) — Tickets are now on sale for Motor Bella, what organizers of the North American International Auto Show are calling their "bridge to the future."

The event was announced in January after the NAIAS was canceled for the second straight year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Motor Bella is being held at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac from September 21 through September 26.

Industry Days are scheduled for:

Tuesday, September 21, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Wednesday, September 22, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

An Early Bird Special is underway for Industry days until August 15. Tickets, which are only valid on Tuesday and Wednesday (Sept. 21 & 22), are $80. The price increases to $100 if purchased after August 15.

The public show is scheduled for:

Thursday, September 23, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday, September 24, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 25, 9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Sunday, September 26, 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Public show ticket prices break down as follows:

Adult Weekday Thursday-Friday: $15

Adult Weekend Saturday-Sunday: $20

Advance Group Sales Any Day Pass - 30 or more: $12

Senior 65 and Older: $12

Child 7-12 Years Old: $10

Child 6 and Under: Free

Weekday Family Pass (2 adult, 3 Child): $40

Weekend Family Pass (2 adult, 3 Child): $50

You can purchase tickets on the Motor Bella section of the North American International Auto Show's website.

Full details for the event are still being released. Organizers posted this description for Motor Bella: "This new event will bring next-generation mobility and exciting vehicle debuts to media, show-goers and the automotive enthusiasts’ world in a never before experienced way while also addressing continued COVID-19 concerns about indoor events."

Plans have already been announced to resume the North American International Auto Show in Detroit in 2022. Details on the show, which will be held in September and October in both 2022 and 2023, will be released at a later date.

