Three women hospitalized following crash in Wheatfield Township, officials say

WHEATFIELD TWP. — Three women have been hospitalized following a car crash in Wheatfield Township, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the call came in on Thursday, August 1st, around 6 pm.

We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of West Howell Road and North Williamston Road between two vehicles.

A 28-year-old woman from Dansville was going west on West Howell Road when officials say she hit a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman from Mason who didn’t yield at the intersection while going north on Williamston Road.

The Mason woman has been hospitalized, and at last check is in critical condition.

Her 77-year-old mother, and the woman in the other vehicle both had serious but non-threatening injuries.

We’re told that alcohol is not a factor.

The crash is currently under investigation.

If you have any information about the crash, you are being asked to call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

