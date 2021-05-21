Things to do: Fun on two wheels in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — If you're looking for something fun to do on two wheels, the mid-Michigan area has a lot to offer.

You can enjoy social bike riding, bike and seek with some friends, catch a breeze on electric scooters and even try out BMX racing.

LANSING BIKE AND SEEK

If you enjoy riding bikes and treasure hunts this event is for you. The 6th annual Lansing Bike and Seek will be held from May 29 through June 20. It's a treasure hunt on bicycles around the city of Lansing.

"The clues are medium to hard. They make you think a little bit so it takes some time right. It takes you about two to three hours to get through the course even though it's only 10 miles," said co-founder Mike Dombroski.

Dombroski says it will start at Foster Community Center. Participants scan the clue sign, which will bring up the website. Once you solve the clue it will take you to the next one.

Some of the clues will have you looking at plaques or statues or observing the landscape to solve them You should also be prepared to solve a lot of riddles.

He says teams are usually one to four people. Kids are encouraged but make sure they are comfortable on a bike.

Things to know: There's a suggested donation of $10 per team to help cover the cost of signs. You should also bring a bike in good repair, a well-charged cell phone and a notebook and pen to help you solve the clues.

Yes, social distancing is still a thing. Happy hunting!

MSU Bike Service Center

If you don't have a bike but you want to hit the trails, you can rent one from the MSU Bike Service Center. It's a full-service bike shop on the campus of Michigan State University, but it's open to everyone.

"We rent bikes that was kind of our first service to the university campus when we were just a bunch of volunteers starting in 2003. Then, in 2006, we opened as this full-service center. We added selling bikes both new and used," manager Tim Potter said.

You can rent a bike for a day or even for a year.

"We don't have a big fleet of rental bikes for smaller people, but we try to keep a couple," Potter said.

They also sell stuff related to bikes like locks, lights, helmets, used and new parts, you name it.

"We repair bikes of any sort, from the newer ones to the really old ones. We've serviced bikes from the 1950s, '60s, we see just about anything," Potter said.

You can also sign up for classes where they walk you through a basic tune-up or even how to build your dream bike.

The demand for bikes is right now so Potter says they are doing an old bike collection from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. It's a way for them to take in old bikes, fix them up and put them back on the road.

Lansing Bike Party

If you're looking to meet new people and socialize while riding your bike, the Lansing Bike Party is for you.

For the past 10 years, the group has been going on a casual cruises around Lansing. They kick off their rides at the Lansing Bike Co-Op on Kalamazoo Street.

"It's a social group. We get together in the parking lot and we have about 10 to 70 people show up and then we explore different parts of the town every Friday," co-host Jeff Porter said.

"We go north, south, east, and west. We see things that people haven't see before even if they live here."

Potter says they ride regularly at night and even when it's raining.

They ride from half an hour up until an hour. They also take breaks and enjoy snacks or dinner with each other. And there's no cost to ride along.

"This is a very affordable Friday night. People have called it high value," Potter said.

Capital City Family BMX

If you're a fan of BMX or want to try it out you can hit the track at Gier Park in Lansing.

Capital City Family BMX is a non-profit organization that provides a place for youth and families to experience BMX racing.

"It's not freestyle. Some people hear BMX and they think it's freestyle. It's racing actually," announcer Chris Medler said.

You will be able to learn from professionals and enjoy the thrill as you zoom through the dirt track.

Capital City Family BMX will also have a Summer BMX Beginners Camp Open House on Monday. The event is free and you will be able to learn all about its upcoming summer camp, clinics they offer, and things you need to know about the sport.

"We have riders from as soon as they can walk that use balance bikes," Medler said. "About one or two years old and they go to about five years old and then after that they will bump up to pedal bike and then they will begin open racing."

Age is not a number for this track. Medler says they've even had people who were in their 70s and 80s.

For those of you who are serious, they host USA BMX sanctioned racing on the track every Saturday. People are matched up with their age groups and it's based on skill level. In order to race, you must have a USA BMX Membership.

Membership is $60 dollars for the year but they offer a one-day free trial with just a $12 entry fee.

Lime Scooters

And finally you can be making your way downtown or anywhere in Lansing scooting fast on Lime Scooters.

The scooters have been in the city since 2018 and have been a way for people to have fun open-air transportation.

"What we encourage everyone to do is to download the Lime app first and foremost. We want you to go through some of the safety rules. So you're going to be able to walk through what some of the rules are in Lansing," said Lee Foley, director of government and community relations.

Those rules include staying in bike lanes and respecting people who are not on the scooters.

Foley says, after you have reserved your scooter, you should map out your ride. He also says wearing a helmet is encouraged.

There is a $1.00 unlock fee and then you are charged $0.36 a minute. Foley says there's no limit and you can ride for as long as you want.

Don't forget about safety

If you are out on your bike make sure you are being seen. Dress in bright color, use a light, and have a reflector on your bike. Don't ride against traffic on the sidewalk or on the road. Riding with the flow of traffic makes sure you are seen.

