These beautiful Michigan springtime snow photos will make you less annoyed with the weather

Posted at 11:01 AM, Apr 21, 2021
(WXYZ) — Did you wake up this morning, look out your window, and shout, "Oh, COME ON!" ... and then take a picture of the snow after being mad because it sure looked pretty? Well, you're not alone.

While a springtime snow in Michigan is nothing new, it still can be a bit jarring after a nice stretch of warm weather. But if anything is for certain, it's that this April snowfall was certainly photogenic.

Check out some of our viewer submitted photos below. You can add yours in the Facebook comments on this post:

Brownstown, LeRoy Eberly III

Troy, Jennifer Woodworth

Jen Hazen

Robert Clyde Campbell

Macomb Township, Dawn Irvine

Livonia, Monnie Carter

Monroe, Sally Eggert Voyles

Livonia, Rachel James

Monroe, Michelle Lynn

Woodhaven, Amy Jackson

Southgate, Candice Sisler

New Boston, Carolyn Czako

