These are the top 10 deadly sections of roadway in Michigan; 6 are in metro Detroit

DETROIT — We all know getting around metro Detroit can be downright dangerous at times, but we are now learning just where the most deadly roads are.

A new list put together by financial adviser website Money Geek lists out the top ten sections of roadways for deadly crashes. They use data of fatal crashes from 2017 to 2019, also including bike and pedestrian crashes.

7 Action News took this list to Michigan State Police.

“We see a lot of these surveys come out, ones that say Detroit is the angriest people in the entire world since history started, saying that we like candy corn during Halloween,” said First Lt. Mike Shaw.

First, Lt. Shaw says it’s not the road itself making it deadly, but drivers. He says the big three factors contributing to deadly crashes are excessive speeding, following too closely and distracted driving.

“There are so many different things that are happening to cars today that we can eliminate if we just start to look at ourselves first,” he said.

So far this year, there have been 221 deadly crashes on Michigan roadways. That’s 42 more deadly crashes compared to this time last year.

