The Trevor Project study finds 45% of LGBTQ youth in Michigan considered suicide last year

An annual study found 45% of LGBTQ youth in Michigan seriously considered suicide in the past year, and 15% attempted suicide, a startling statistic that The Trevor Project is looking to change.

This week, The Trevor Project released its 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, with state-by-state breakdowns of how LGBTQ kids and young adults are doing in each state.

The survey included the experiences of nearly 34,000 LGBTQ people between the ages of 13-24 across the U.S. in 2022, according to The Trevor Project, and the report shows how people can support LGBTQ young people throughout the country.

Here are some of the statistics for Michigan

76% experienced symptoms of anxiety

59% experienced symptoms of depression

60% wanted mental health care but were not able to get it

34% experienced threats or harm based on sexual orientation or gender identity

74% experienced discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity

15% were threatened or subjected to conversion therapy

The Trevor Project reports that 58% of those surveyed are between the ages of 13-17 and 42% were 18-24.

With those statistics, The Trevor Project asked the kids and young adults the best ways to support them through their journey.

"Research consistently finds that LGBTQ youth who live in accepting communities and feel high social support from family and friends report significantly lower rates of attempting suicide," the report reads.

While many of those surveyed said they felt accepted in their community and their friend group, 80% of them said they had low to moderate support from their families, and 41% said the community was somewhat unaccepting or very unaccepting.

What are some of the ways spaces can be affirming for LGBTQ young people in Michigan?

"The way people speak about LGBTQ issues"

"'LBGTQ Safe Space' stickers"

"If they advertise they are LGBTQ friendly"

"Abundance of LGBTQ people"

"If a teacher is supportive of LGBTQ rights"

"LGBTQ staff"

"Pride flags"

"They show genuine care and respect"

The Trevor Project said that LGBTQ youth who felt high social support from their family reported attempting suicide less than half the rate of those who felt low or moderate support. Rates were also lower for those who live in communities accepting of LGBTQ people or go to schools that are accepting.

The Michigan report is below



The Trevor Project survey on LGBTQ youth in Michigan by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd