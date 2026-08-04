The polls are open - Here’s where to vote in Michigan’s primary election

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan voters are heading to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 4, for the state's primary election.

Several high-profile races are on the ballot this year. Voters will decide which candidates will advance to the general election in the race for Michigan governor and who will compete to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

All registered Michigan voters can cast a ballot at their assigned polling place on Election Day. Voters can find their polling location by clicking here.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Residents who are not registered to vote, or who need to update their voter registration to reflect their current address, must visit their local clerk’s office to register. Eligible voters who register on Election Day can also cast a ballot at their clerk’s office using an absentee ballot.

Several mid-Michigan transit agencies are also offering free rides to the polls on Election Day. Riders only need to tell the driver they are traveling to register or vote, and no identification is required to receive the free ride.



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