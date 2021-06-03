The journey to her cap and gown: Hermelinda Sporea graduates high school at 70-years-old

(WSYM) — It’s never too late to live out your dreams. It may take some time, a lot of work, and a huge support system cheering you on, but it can be done if you never give up.

And decades later that all proved true for a 70-year-old Macomb County woman. Andrea Isom shares her story of inspiration, perseverance, and pride in her journey to the cap and gown.

“I used to pray so hard and say God keep your hand on my shoulder,” says 70-year-old Hermelinda Sporea.

And that prayer was answered time and time again.

She would also ask the almighty, as a little girl growing into her own, to keep her on the right path.

“I struggled in my young years, badly, horrible, bad childhood,” she says reflectively.

You see, like for so many of us Hermelinda did not have it easy. Though she offers no excuses for the decisions she made way back when.

“I was just tired of walking to school, going home, going to work, it was just hard. And I told my mom, I don’t want to go to school anymore. She said you don’t have to, just drop out. Then I regretted it because that was the wrong thing to do,” says she thinking back.

Those moments are etched in her memory and in every part of her, although she went on to marry, raise a beautiful family, own her own business and gain knowledge in amazing ways.

But there was always something missing.

“That was the last thing I wanted to succeed with was to get my high school diploma," Sporea says with a light in her eyes.

So, one of her daughters helped her enroll at Utica Community Schools. It was a 4-year commitment and 22 credits later Hermelinda made it happen!

“I was like, Oh Lord, yes! Yes! I tell my husband, I can’t believe, I finished! I just did it, I graduated! I’m just happy, I finally got what I wanted!” she says with great pride and joy.

We are all so happy for you as well! Congratulations! Job well done!