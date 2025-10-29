Teen convicted in deadly Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. — 19-year-old Xavian Soto of Jackson has been found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm in connection with the death of Braylon Shepherd.

Officials say that back on November 7, 2024, Soto was accused of shooting and killing Shepherd in Ingham County.

The verdict was delivered on Tuesday, October 28th, in Ingham County Circuit Court.

The investigation into the case was conducted professionally and thoroughly by the Lansing Police Department, working alongside the Michigan State Police.

Sentencing for Soto is scheduled for January 6.

