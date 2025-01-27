Tax season officially begins

LANSING, Mich. — The official tax filing period for submitting your 2024 tax return began Monday.

The IRS recommends neighbors do their filings electronically to get faster refunds.

Most refunds come within three weeks, but filing by paper may take four or more weeks for you to get your refund.

Once you have filed you can easily track your refund by going to irs.gov and searching for "Where's my refund".

The deadline for filing or asking for an extension is April 15th.

