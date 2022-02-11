Tala, Potter Park Zoo's gray wolf, passes away at 13

LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo announced the passing of their beloved gray wolf, Tala.

At 13, she died after a re-occurrence of cancer, which was brought under control by veterinary staff in 2020. “Though every measure was taken to improve her outlook, Tala succumbed to her condition yesterday,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.

Tala had been at Potter Park Zoo since 2012. She lead a pack of younger males, Kamots and Tikanni.

“Tala lived a long life at Potter Park Zoo (median life expectancy for gray wolves in AZA zoos is 11 years), and will be missed dearly by staff and visitors alike.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook