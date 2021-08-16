Watch
Swimmer's body found after disappearing in Lake Michigan

Posted at 10:52 PM, Aug 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-15 22:52:37-04

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — UPDATE: Shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office announced that the swimmer's body was found at about 9:30 a.m. and has been identified as Mary Claire Dice-Grooters by emergency services.

A swimmer has gone missing in Lake Michigan Saturday evening, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the missing person swam away from a boat without a life jacket on and has not been seen since.

Search and recovery efforts lasted several hours until night fell, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says search efforts will continue Sunday.

