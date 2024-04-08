'Suspicious' Fire Leaves Lansing Residents Displaced

LANSING, Mich. — An investigation is underway following what Lansing fire officials are calling a “suspicious” apartment fire.

It happened just after 9 PM on Sunday, April 7th at 3900 Burnway Dr.

We’re told that Lansing Fire Fighters found the fire in the hallway that was being kept under control by the building’s sprinkler system.

One wing of the building had severe water damage on the first and second floors.

More than a dozen units were affected, displacing nearly 30 residents.

Officials are working with the Red Cross to make sure they have housing.

