Suspects identified, firearms recovered in Lansing shooting that left three injured

A shooting in southeast Lansing sends three people to hospital

One victim remains in critical condition as of Wednesday morning

Lansing Police Department has handled 48 shootings so far in 2024

(WSYM) - The Lansing Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred late Tuesday night sending three people to a hospital, including one that remains in critical condition.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 800 Block of Baker Street around 11p.m. in the city's Baker-Donora neighborhood. When officers arrived they found one victim with a gunshot wound in a home on the street.

Investigators found a second victim with a gunshot wound at a nearby home according to police chief Robert Backus. Police later stopped a vehicle involved in the shooting and found one of the occupants with a gunshot wound.

PHOTO: LANSING POLICE CHIEF ROBERT BACKUS SPEAKS WITH FOX 47 NEWS ABOUT THE SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED IN THE 800 BLOCK OF BAKER STREET LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

Joshua Carter

An 39-year-old male was shot in the head and is in critical condition. A 35-year-old man was shot in the ear and is listed in stable condition according to Backus. An 18-year-old-man was shot in the arm and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Backus says investigators recovered multiple firearms from the incident and have identified the victims and suspects in the case. Backus credited neighbors who came forward in the wake of the shooting.

"My goal is to have increased cooperation, people sharing evidence... that help us in our investigation," Backus said. "Our hope is every time that we'll find people cooperating with us."

Backus was unable to identify those involved because it's an active investigation.

"[We'll be] following up with witnesses, canvassing the neighborhood in hopes of gaining more intelligence and evidence on what transpired," Backus said.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a confrontation that happened earlier in the night in an area away from Baker Street.

"Baker Street is some place we've experienced shootings before but it's not something that happens regularly," Backus said.

One woman who lives nearby on Pennsylvania Avenue says Baker Street is a quiet area where shootings aren't frequent.

PHOTO: ANONYMOUS RESIDENT SPEAKS TO FOX 47 NEWS ABOUT A SHOOTING THAT OCCURRED IN THE 800 BLOCK OF BAKER STREET LATE TUESDAY NIGHT

Joshua Carter

"Usually Baker Street is a nice street. We haven't had any problems in a while. I'd say like three or four years really. This is not really a bad street" she said. "I'm really afraid for the kids in the neighborhood."

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, believes she may know the victims involved but didn't have enough information to confirm that.

"I hope everybody survives. It's really sad that this had to come down to this shooting in our neighborhood," she said. "Say no to guns."

Lansing Police have handled 48 shootings including 41 non-fatal shootings and seven fatal shootings in 2024, according to a department spokesperson.

