AMBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a suspect is in custody and facing felony assault charges in Mason County.

Police made the arrest after searching for Bret Cooper, 46, in Amber Township Sunday night.

According to authorities, there was also a reported assault in the parking lot of a Home Depot located on US 10 and Brye Road.

Mason County Sheriff's deputies found the suspect hiding in the area of Brye Road and first Street.

H was taken into custody without incident.