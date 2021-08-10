Watch
Suspect arrested in connection to assaults of women in Ann Arbor

A dangerous predator targeting women in the downtown Ann Arbor area is prompting an alert from police to stay vigilant. This comes after three separate vicious attacks, all happening after dark.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Aug 10, 2021
(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police say they have arrested a suspect who allegedly was attacking women at night.

Last month, police said the suspect was wanted in three violent assaults, including one sexual assault.

Lt. Theil says women being ambushed range in age from their 20s to their early 60s, with one woman being a University of Michigan student.

Police say the attacker punched and tried to choke victims and in one instance, he took things further with a sexual assault on a woman exiting a porta-john.

“He pushed her back in. Physically and sexually assaulted her. She also yelled for help and broke free. He then left the porta john,” Lt. Theil said.

Women also escaped after yelling for help that's after the man told them to stay quiet.

“This is concerning because of the similarities and frequencies of these attacks,” Lt. Theil said.

Police are now stressing the importance of staying alert, not traveling alone and only being in well-lit areas.

“We and the U of M police have both stepped up patrols,” Lt. Theil said.

