Student sets off home-made explosive device in classroom, hurting self and 4 others

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Investigators say a student brought an explosive device to school, where it exploded inside a classroom Monday morning.

The explosion led to the cancellation of classes, with students sent to the district's bus garage to be picked up by parents.

Michigan State Police (MSP) told FOX 17 the device appears to have been home-made, not a firework as the school district posted on social media in the morning. Investigators say it does not appear the student had malicious intent in bringing the device to school, calling it a "severe lack of judgement." State Police say the detonation was accidental.

According to MSP, the 16-year-old student who brought the device suffered moderate to severe injuries in the explosion. Another 4 students took minor injuries and were transported to the hospital by their parents. The teacher in the classroom later went to the hospital to be checked out.

MSP is currently executing a search warrant at a Newaygo Residance where they believe the device may have been made.

Troopers are currently executing a search warrant at a Newaygo County residence pursuant to the investigation. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) March 8, 2021

Newaygo High School went into lockdown because of the explosion until investigators determined there was no threat to the school or surrounding schools.

Only students at Newaygo High were sent home, so that investigators could have access to the building.

Along with Michigan State Police, the Newaygo Police Department is leading the investigation. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the effort to identify what material made up the device.