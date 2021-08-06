Strike at Canadian border causing long backups for truckers

DETROIT, Mich. — “I’m empty right now,” said Tom Jesso.

Jesso is trying to get back to Canada to load up on some more material.

“Scrap steel,” he adds.

From the looks of the backup on the interstate, he doesn’t know if he will be able to make another trip. He and many other truck drivers have been in traffic for over an hour and a half trying to get across the Canadian border.

The backup is also impacting the flow of traffic just trying to get around metro Detroit.

“I seen all the trucks backed up and I’m like what is going on?” one driver asks.

It’s a ‘work-to-rule’ strike in Canada. The Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union are representing almost 9,000 thousand border employees in this strike.

The aim is to get work contracts for workers who have been working without the official document for 3 years and to improve “toxic” work conditions.

Until they can reach an agreement with the Canadian government the “work-to-rule” strike is in place, meaning workers at airports and borders will perform their duties to ’the letter of the law’.

For example, in a normal instance, a border worker would ask 2-3 questions while crossing the border, you’ll now be asked every question in the manual making a 30-second stop at the border take up to 5 minutes per vehicle.

This is causing long and avoidable delays.

“I never in my life, never seen it like this before that backed up,” said Tavesha Martin.

This is all happening just days before Canada opens the border to American travelers.

Canada’s Treasury board tells us mediations with the unions began Thursday night and the government will not walk away.

In a statement from the board's public affairs chief, Geneviève Sicard, they say:

The Government of Canada’s offers to all bargaining agents take into consideration current economic conditions, including other collective agreement settlements, the government’s ability to attract and retain highly qualified employees, employment conditions in the federal government relative to other Canadian workplaces and responsible fiscal management.

People caught in this job action say leaders need to figure it out.

“There’s a lot of people involved in here. A lot of goods going back and forth,” Jesso adds.

The backup is costing businesses to lose money and potentially the Canadian government.

We are told workers can choose to stop collecting duties and taxes, costing the government up to $87 million in lost revenue every day.

In a statement to 7 Action news the Canadian Border Service Agency (CBSA) says they expect “that officers will continue to fulfill their duties with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.”

They went on to say:

Travellers should plan for the possibility of additional processing time when crossing the border due in part to this labour action. The Agency thanks travelers and businesses for their patience. Jacqueline Callin Spokesperson for Canada Border Services Agency.

The Treasury Board did confirm to us that this strike is legal.

For more information and background on the ongoing from the Canadian Government read below: