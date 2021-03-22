Statewide tornado drill happening this Wednesday during Severe Weather Awareness Week

(WXYZ) — If you don't have an action plan for a possible tornado in your area, this Wednesday will be a great time to practice. Michigan State Police announced that there will be a statewide tornado drill at 1 p.m. on March 24.

The drill is being held during Severe Weather Awareness Week, which is March 21-27.

“Tornadoes can happen at any time but are more prevalent in late spring and early summer. It’s important that your household or business has a plan to react quickly,” said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the MSP/EMHSD, in a press release. “This year, we are asking that large groups not shelter in place together during the drill, but to instead use the opportunity to go over their emergency plans and update them if necessary.”

Follow these tornado-ready tips: