Suspect identified in sexual assault, homicide near Mt. Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) is investigating an sexual assault/homicide that occurred in Isabella County Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m., troopers and detectives from the Mount Pleasant State Police Post were called to a residence in South Isabella Road in Union Township.

MSP

Authorities have gotten information on a potential suspect and are currently trying to find them.

That suspect is not believed to be an immediate danger to the public, according to an MSP spokesperson.

The suspect in this case has been identified as Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as “Zeke”.

Gardenhire is a 40-year-old black man who stands at 6’1”, weighs 180 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to authorities.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation.

Fox 17 will provide more details regarding this investigation when they become readily available.

